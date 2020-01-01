Ndidi’s progressing well but will not play against Liverpool - Leicester City manager Rodgers

The Foxes boss has provided an injury update on the Nigeria international ahead of their clash against the Reds

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Wilfred Ndidi is recovering well from his groin injury but will not play a part when they take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The Nigeria international suffered the injury during the Foxes’ victory over Burnley in September and has since been sidelined from games.

Ndidi has only made two Premier League appearances for Leicester in the 2020-21 campaign, missing their last 10 matches.

The midfielder was also not involved in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone due to the injury problem.

Ahead of their clash against the Reds, Rodgers explained the 23-year-old will not feature in the encounter but expressed his delight with the progress he is making with his recovery.

"Ricardo’s in training with the group, which is great news, and he’ll most probably play in a reserve game next week. He’s progressing really well,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

"Wilf is out on the field. He still has a number of weeks to go, but he’s progressing well. Soyüncu, likewise, is maybe a few weeks away, but training with the squad."

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester since teaming up with the club from Belgian First Division A side Genk in 2017.

Ndidi has made more than 120 Premier League appearances for the Foxes since his arrival at the King Power Stadium.

Last season, the midfielder featured in 32 league games, starting 29 of the outings to help Leicester secure a Europa League ticket after finishing fourth.

Ndidi will hope to be fit before the Foxes’ December busy schedule to help his side finish as high as possible in the first half of the season.

Leicester City currently sit on top of the Premier League table with 18 points from eight games and a win over Liverpool would help them extend their lead in the division.