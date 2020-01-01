Ndidi returns from injury to help Leicester City beat West Ham United

Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez earned the win for the Foxes as the Nigerian played 56 minutes after overcoming an injury setback

Wilfred Ndidi returned from a knee injury for Leicester City on Wednesday and consequently made his 109th Premier League appearance.

Brendan Rodgers’ men beat West Ham United 4-1 at the King Power Stadium but all eyes on Ndidi, who replaced Nampalys Mendy in the 34th minute.

Goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and a second half double from Ayoze Perez earned the Foxes got their first win in four matches.

24 mins: Pereira 🅰 Barnes ⚽

45+5 mins: Barnes 🅰 Pereira ⚽



First-half teamwork laid the foundation as Leicester beat West Ham 4-1 #LEIWHU pic.twitter.com/pBvdWoz9mE — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2020

Manager Rodgers will be more than happy to have his ‘phenomenal’ midfielder happy to fortify his team’s midfield unit.

Apart from committing three fouls, Ndidi made one interception, one tackle, 52 touches plus an impressive 81 % passing accuracy to account for his 56 minutes in action.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the first half to Perez for his second goal.

Thanks to this result, Rodgers’ team remains third in the English topflight log with 48 points from 24 outings.

Leicester City host Chelsea in their next Premier League match but, before then, have an FA Cup fourth round clash with Brentford and travel to Aston Villa for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.