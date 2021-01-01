Ndidi: Iheanacho’s impressive performances at Leicester City not a fluke

The Nigeria international has revealed the fine form of his compatriot for the Foxes is well-earned

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has explained the recent impressive performances of his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is not a fluke.

The 24-year-old attacker has been delivering outstanding displays for the King Power Stadium outfit in the current campaign after struggling to make much of an impact for the side in the past which saw him come under severe criticism from fans and denied him a chance to feature at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The forward is arguably enjoying his best season with the Foxes, having scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

His fine form recently earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award and Ndidi, who played along with the forward at U17 level, is not surprised by his fine showings.

"Kelechi's talent was never in doubt, but as it is in life people love to criticise others when they are down," Ndidi told BBC Sport Africa.

"He was unfairly criticised and judged by different people. This is someone I have known from our youth days at the under-17s and I know his quality, so it's not a fluke that he is producing his best football again.

"I am very happy for him because he's doing wonderfully well now and everyone can see.

“It's just sad that when he needed encouragement in the past few years many were quick to write him off, but thankfully some of these people have now turned around to praise him. That's life."

Ndidi hopes Iheanacho’s recent form will give him the confidence to continue his impressive performances for both club and country.

“He's a happy guy and Kelechi is only now enjoying a deserving reward for his tireless hard work. When you get a rhythm of games and the support of your coach, teammates and fans, it can only get better," he added.

"This latest chapter is going to give him the belief and confidence that he is a really important player for his club and country.

Article continues below

"I know and hope that he will continue to deliver for us. I never doubted him and I know he will bring more goals and performances that will continue to elevate him."

Ndidi and Iheanacho will be expected to feature when Leicester City take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game on April 11.

The Foxes are third on the league table with 56 points from 30 games behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.