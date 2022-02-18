Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi after making his 200th appearance for Leicester City during the 4-1 win over Randers FC in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Ndidi was among the scorers for the former Premier League champions, while Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got the other goals against Randers, who had not played a competitive fixture since December

"Great to see our boys play yesterday [on Thursday] at Leicester. Congratulations to Wilfred [Ndidi] on his goal and 200th appearance for the club," Eguavoen posted on Instagram.

In his post-match address, Ndidi's manager Brendan Rodgers explained the approach they used to dismantle their opponents.

"That’s the plan, to score as many as you can," Rodgers said after the first leg of their knockout round play-off tie with their Danish opponents.

"Our idea was to keep attacking, keep the tempo of the game, keep the pace of the game, and the players did that. [Randers] are in the middle of their season and they’ve come back and got working again.

"I’ve been involved in games like this tonight where it was the other way round, with the opponent being 20-odd games into the season and we’d be playing qualification games. It does make a bit of a difference, but we kept the tempo up, which was important."

Ndidi and Daka will be hoping to help the Foxes - who are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season - win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

A victory will also be critical for Leicester as they are winless in their last four Premier League games, last having a longer run without a victory in the competition between January and February 2019 under Claude Puel.