‘Ncikazi and Davids must go’ - Frustrated Orlando Pirates fans after defeat to Simba SC
Orlando Pirates fans have vented their anger at co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tanzania's Simba SC in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.
After managing a 0-0 draw in the first half of the tight contest, the Buccaneers gave away a penalty in the 68th minute which defender Shomari Kapombe calmly converted past Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to hand the Wekundu wa Msimbazi a slim advantage heading into the return leg in South Africa on April 24.
Pirates fans have taken to their social media accounts to express their anger and frustration and many of them have maintained for the team to make progress in future assignments, they should get rid of Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Pirates’ defeat on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a set of fans have refused to blame Ncikazi but, instead, supported him for his outburst on the use of VAR and his statement the referee helped Simba in Tanzania.
After the game, Ncikazi said the Mainland Premier League champions should be ashamed of themselves because it was the referee who made them win the contest.
Another group of supporters have maintained Pirates will qualify for the next stage because “Simba is an overhyped team” while some feel the technical bench led by Ncikazi must work wonders to achieve the qualification.
