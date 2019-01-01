Nchout bags hat-trick as Valerenga beat Ebere's Arna-Bjornar to Norwegian Women's Cup final

The Cameroonian bagged a hat trick for her team as they moved to the final of the nation's biggest competition on Sunday

Ajara Nchout hit her first competitive treble for Valerenga this season as they claimed a 4-1 comeback triumph over Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar in a Norwegian Women's Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 26-year-old scored her first treble in a 4-1 friendly win over Machester United in July and went on to score 11 goals in the season, putting Valerenga on the brink for a Champions League ticket next year.

Cameroon's Nchout launched her maiden appearance in the competition this term with a hat-trick as her side fought back to reach the final for the second time in three years.

Ebere's Arna, who dreams of a maiden final, started on a high as Mimi Asom put the hosts ahead just eight minutes into the match but Stine Pedersen netted the visitors' equaliser 12 minutes later.

After the restart, Monica Knudsen's ladies gained the upper hand as Nchout's brilliant finish earned them a lead in the 74th minute before she struck twice to seal their passage to the final.

With her treble, the Cameroon international has now scored 14 goals in 21 outings in all competitions for Knudsen's side on her debut season.

The result also means Valerenga will square up against defending champions LSK Kvinner in the final in a quest for the crown of this year's Norwegian Women's Cup.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Ebere and Arna will shift focus on finishing the Norwegian Toppserien campaign on a high with two matches to go following their botched Cup fairytale journey.