Even NBA stars love Jude Bellingham! Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic compares Real Madrid talisman to Cristiano Ronaldo

Jude Bellingham's phenomenal start at Real Madrid has even impressed Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who has compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has made an eye-catching start to life with the Spanish giants after arriving in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m). The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals for Real already, matching a record previously hit by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. The England midfielder's performances have been hailed across Europe and even seem to have caught the eye in the United States, with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic admitting he's been impressed by the youngster's displays.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have seen a statistic in which he has scored 10 goals in the first 10 games," he told reporters. "And the only one who has done it is Cristiano. He is playing very, very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has also grabbed three assists in his first 10 games, meaning he's actually broken Ronaldo's record for goal involvements. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he's been stunned by Bellingham's instant impact at Madrid, while team-mate Vinicius Junior has said the Englishman is "born to play" for Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham is currently with the England squad, with the Three Lions set to face Australia in a friendly on Friday followed by a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday.