Sign me up! NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo offers to be Saudi Pro League's latest signing after doing 500 keepy-ups

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes to get picked up by Saudi Pro League clubs after showing his skills by completing 500 keepy-ups.

NBA star wants move to Saudi Arabia

Completed 500 keepy-ups with football

Top stars leaving Europe to for Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Milwaukee Bucks power forward posted a video on Instagram of him doing keepy-ups with a football and captioned the post, "497 498 499 500 Saudi Pro League still need strikers?!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saudi Pro League has been one of the most talked about football leagues in the world this summer due to their clubs being proactive in the transfer market, signing some top players from the European leagues. Players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves have all headed to the Middle East this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, have shown interest in signing Jordan Henderson while Al-Ahli are chasing Manchester City's Riyadh Mahrez.