Former India striker Abhishek Yadav appointed as Dy. General Secretary of AIFF

The former India international set for a bigger role in the governing body...

Former India international Abhishek Yadav has been appointed as the first Deputy General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Yadav had been involved with the federation in various capacities such as the National Team Director (NTD). He also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the India Under-17 team for the Under-17 World Cup.

In the capacity of the National Team Director, his role entailed the development of the national teams and players across all age groups for both men and women. Yadav was also the Head of Scouting and initiated the Sports Authority of India (SAI) – AIFF international scouting project which helped identify several key players for the 2017 U17 World Cup team.

Yadav played a key role in negotiating the contracts with the India Under-17 team when the AIFF opted to keep them together for the Arrows project.

This is one of the first instances where a former player has been entrusted with one of the top positions in the Indian FA.

“Abhishek has done a commendable job so far and I have personally observed Abhishek grow in stature as an administrator,” AIFF President Praful Patel was quoted saying by PTI.

“I must thank AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das who has guided and given me valuable inputs throughout my time I have been involved in the AIFF set up. I also have to thank the President (Praful Patel) for supporting me in various football development initiatives,” Yadav said.

Kushal Das had high praise for Yadav’s work with the Indian FA to date and backed him to excel in his new role.

“Abhishek has really impressed in the time he has been with the AIFF, working with our scouting program and national teams. He has risen through the system with his hard work and we feel that he is well suited to such a role and has all the tools to succeed in it,” Das mentioned.

Yadav has had a long and distinguished career in Indian football and has represented the likes of Mahindra United, Churchill Brothers and Mumbai FC. He scored the winning goal in India’s LG Cup win in 2002, against Vietnam which remains one of the most distinguished moments of his playing career. He was also a member of the Indian team which participated in the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar.