'Come to Sevilla – you can drink, go out, do whatever you want!' - Nasri reveals how Sampaoli recruited him

The Argentine manager had a unique way of enticing the Frenchman to join his La Liga side

Samir Nasri has revealed that Jorge Sampaoli recruited him to Sevilla by offering him the freedom to go out and party as much as he wanted.

Nasri joined the La Liga side prior to the 2016-17 campaign on a season-long loan from Manchester City. He would go on to make 30 appearances for Sevilla, scoring three goals.

In an Instagram Live chat, the former France international said that Sampaoli, then Sevilla's manager, offered him plenty of freedom off the pitch as long as he performed well on it.

"Sampaoli wanted me so much that he said to me: 'Come to us, you can drink, go to a club, do whatever you want, and I will cover for you in front of the club, I'm just asking you to be good on the field at the weekend,'" Nasri said. "Sampaoli was so crazy he even wanted to watch my dog so that I could go out on weekends!"

Nasri added that he was in awe of Sampaoli's motivational skills, despite the language barrier. "It gave me chills when listening to Sampaoli's speeches in the dressing room, and I did not understand Spanish!" he said.

After leaving Sevilla, Nasri signed for Turkish side Antalyaspor in 2017 before his career was put on hold the following year due to an 18-month doping ban. UEFA stated that Nasri was found guilty of using a "prohibited method" in violation of the World Anti-Doping Code and UEFA's own anti-doping rules.

Nasri explained that he was receiving a legal vitamin injection in Los Angeles but he was given too much of the substance.

"What happened in Los Angeles ruined my season. It was a vitamin injection, legal and I had a prescription," Nasri said. "The clinic injected me with much more product than expected."

Following his ban, Nasri signed a short-term deal with West Ham last season. After his contract with the Hammers expired, Nasri joined up with former Man City team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht. The 32-year-old has struggled to make an impact with the Belgian side, making just seven league appearances in 2019-20 as he struggled with injuries.