Napsa Stars, Zambia condole mourning Sredojevic after mother passes away

The tactician revealed on Sunday that his mother, Rada, died at the age of 70 in Serbia

The Football Federation of Zambia (Faz) and Super League side Napsa Stars have condoled coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who has lost his mother.

Micho, who took the Zambian National football team's responsibilities in February, lost his mother who was staying in Serbia. Faz President Andrew Kamanga says they mourn with the former SC Villa and Orlando Pirates coach for he had become part of their family.

“Losing a loved one, especially one as close as a mother is very saddening. We mourn with coach Micho who has lived with the Zambian family for almost four months and has become a member of our football family,” Kamanga said in a post shared on Faz Facebook page.

“We extend a warm hand to him and his family and pray that God may ease the pain. On our part, we will do our best to ensure that we ease the burden of the loss.”

According to the former Young Africans SC, Saint-George, Al-Hilal Omdurman and Rwanda tactician, his mother Rada died at the age of 70.

“I have remained just with best memories of herself in my heart, mind and soul with the best ingredients being the values she engraved in me,” Micho is quoted by Faz as saying.

“My mother will forever [live] inside me and whatever I did in African football I owe it to her.”

Napsa Stars have wished the coach comfort.

"Napsa Stars Football Club through its head coach Mohamed Fathi wishes to convey the deepest - heartfelt condolences to Chipolopolo head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic for the loss of his mother in Serbia,” the club posted on their Facebook page.

“It's very sad to hear of such news especially when you are not home to mourn with your family. I express my sincere sympathy to coach Micho and his family back in Serbia and I pray that they all find comfort in the Lord.”

“May her Soul Rest in Peace.”

Micho had left his Pirates job in mid-2019 citing issues pertaining to her mother's health. He managed the Egyptian giants Zamalek SC briefly thereafter before he left the role and later on was appointed Zambian head coach.

The Serbian is yet to oversee a single match for Chipolopolo as the African Nations Championship (Chan), which was expected to be his first test, remains suspended due to the coronavirus.