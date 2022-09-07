Napoli vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Napoli against Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool will be looking to get their campaign off to a positive start against Napoli as the two teams meet in a 2022-23 Champions League Group A clash in Naples on Wednesday, but the Partenopei will be keen to extend their eight-game unbeaten home run in the competition.

However, the Reds have their own golden streak of nine successive away wins in the European top flight, before the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final, and Jurgen Klopp will want his troops to start afresh from the goalless draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton last Saturday.

Napoli, who defeated Lazio 2-1 in their last outing in Serie A, have faced a last-32 exit from their last two Europa League appearances but Luciano Spalletti will want to see out a fourth home clean sheet against Liverpool.

Napoli vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Liverpool Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 8) Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Napoli and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV

Napoli squad & team news

Napoli forward Hirving Lozano was involved in a clash of heads in the first half of the Lazio win. Although scans did not indicate any serious injury, the Mexican should be kept out of the tie as per protocol.

That would allow for Matteo Politano to come in alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen in the forward trident.

Other than Lozano, Diego Demme is yet to fully recover from a broken foot.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone

Liverpool squad and team news

Already without Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson, Klopp was dealt with another midfield blow as Fabio Carvalho had to be taken off with a dead leg in the Everton draw.

However, Thiago Alcantara returning to training comes as a boost ahead of the clash. Understandably not willing to risk the Spaniard, though, Klopp has the option to hand Juventus loanee Arthur his debut at Napoli.

At the back, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate are injured, while Andy Robertson may be called back into the starting XI.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Arthur; Salah, Nunez, Diaz