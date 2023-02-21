Napoli's Victor Osimhen leaves door open for summer transfer amid Manchester United & Chelsea links

Victor Osimhen is focused on seeing Napoli to Serie A title glory, but a transfer door has been left ajar amid links to Manchester United and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international striker has been in stunning form this season, with his exploits in the Italian top-flight attracting admiring glances from across Europe. There have been suggestions that a £100 million ($120m) move could form part of his immediate future, and Osimhen is ruling nothing out as speculation builds regarding a potential summer switch to the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Osimhen has told ESPN of the interest he continues to generate and what could happen in the next transfer window: “When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has registered 19 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, with 18 of those seeing him five clear at the top of the Serie A scoring charts, but the talented 24-year-old insists that a Golden Boot triumph is no kind of priority for him. He added: “Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition. If I win it, that's fine but what I want to do is try to win trophies with my team. As long as the team is winning, it doesn't matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not.”

WHAT NEXT? Napoli are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, with 15 games left to take in, and will be eager to see Osimhen remain on their books after getting him tied to a contract through to 2025.