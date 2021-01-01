Napoli to fine Osimhen after breaching coronavirus protocol during birthday party – report

The Nigeria international failed to adhere to Covid-19 rules during his celebration in Lagos and the Parthenopeans could punish him for it

Serie A side Napoli will fine Victor Osimhen after details emerged on how he possibly tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The forward was made to take the Covid-19 test after his trip to Lagos, where he has gone to celebrate the yuletide season.

The result of the test came out positive and the Nigeria international has been isolated in his house in Italy as he recovers from the virus.

The centre-forward will now miss Napoli’s first match of 2021, against Cagliari in Sunday’s Serie A game at Sardegna Arena.

Details of how the attacker, who turned 22 on Tuesday, possibly contracted Covid-19 have emerged as videos of his birthday party surfaced on social media.

Un video di due giorni fa mostra Victor #Osimhen festeggiare il suo compleanno insieme ad amici e parenti. Nessuno indossa la mascherina o rispetta il distanziamento: oggi l’attaccante del #Napoli è positivo al #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6nGx2VfAFq — Simone Guadagno (@SimoneGuadagnoo) January 1, 2021

The forward did not keep to the Covid-19 rules during the party along with his supporters and well-wishers, who flooded the occasion.

The Napoli authorities and manager Gennaro Gattuso are angry with the carelessness of the forward and he could be handed a hefty fine according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

Osimhen has only made eight appearances for the Parthenopeans, scoring two goals, since his summer record signing from French side Lille due to injury and suspension.

Besides missing the Cagliari clash, Osimhen could also miss Napoli's league games against Udinese and Spezia, and their Italian Cup tie against Empoli.

The forward is yet to feature for the club since suffering a shoulder injury on international duty with Nigeria against Sierra Leone during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The Super Eagles forward earned a move to Napoli following his eye-catching performances for Lille during his one-year stay.

The attacker scored 13 league goals for the Great Danes, amid other dazzling showings to generate interest from a number of European clubs, before settling for the Parthenopeans.

Osimhen burst into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he emerged as the top-scorer to help Nigeria clinch the title.

He subsequently teamed up with German side Wolfsburg before moving to Belgium to feature for Sporting Charleroi.

The attacker will hope to pacify Napoli with his impressive performances when he overcomes his coronavirus problems.