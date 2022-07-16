Napoli to Chelsea's Koulibaly: You proved your worth and our love is eternal

The Senegal captain spent eight seasons with the Naples-based outfit before opting to join the Blues

Serie A side Napoli have appreciated their former centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly for 'incredible seasons' shared.

The Parthenopeans signed the Senegal international from Genk in the 2014/15 campaign. While with the Naples-based charges, the Lion of Teranga won the Coppa Italia in the 2019/20 season and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2014.

After consistent and impressive displays, Chelsea went for the services of the Senegal captain.

Napoli are delighted with the role the West African played in helping the club perform well.

"We spent eight incredible seasons together, experiencing things that will forever be etched in our memories," the club communicated in a statement.

"You were only a youngster when you came to Naples, but you leave the club having become a man, knowing that you made history for Napoli.

"You proved your worth not only as a footballer but also in standing up for what’s right off the pitch, a battle in which we fight alongside each other. In particular, you have contributed greatly to combating the scourge of racism, striving for a fairer and more compassionate society."

The Serie A outfit have further lauded the character of the 31-year-old and insisted he will always be welcome at Naples.

"For the club, the fans, and the city, you are and will always be a figure to be looked up to; we’re proud to have you as an honorary Neapolitan. You set an example as a man who gives his all in both his personal and professional lives," the statement continued.

"Now the time has come for our paths to diverge. We respect your decision to seek pastures new. Our love for you is eternal and whatever course your life may take, remember that Naples will always be your home."

Koulibaly is expected to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger who left for La Liga champions Real Madrid.

The Teranga Lion will potentially make his Premier League debut on August 6 when Chelsea play Everton.