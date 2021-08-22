Napoli striker Osimhen receives first Serie A red card against Venezia

The Super Eagles forward had a forgettable start to the campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was shown a straight red card in their Serie A opener against newly-promoted Venezia on Sunday.

Osimhen was punished for violent conduct on Daan Heymans during a corner-kick situation in the 23rd minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Luciano Spalletti's men held their visitors to a goalless at half-time before making some tactical changes.

After the restart, Napoli cruised to victory with Lorenzo Insigne and Eljif Elmas finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 72nd minutes respectively.

As a result of the straight red card, Osimhen will be expected to miss Napoli's next two Serie A matches against Genoa and Juventus on August 29 and September 11.

The 24-year-old would also have to wait for his maiden goal of the season after he scored 10 goals in 24 Serie A matches last campaign.

Two years ago at the Reale Arena, Osimhen was sent off for the first time in his professional career during a Uefa Europa League clash against Real Sociedad.

Prior to their Serie A opener, the Super Eagles striker was in impressive form during the pre-season with a brace in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich and he scored Napoli’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Serie C club Pro Vercelli.

Sunday's result was Spalletti's first Serie A with the Parthenopeans after he replaced Gennaro Gattuso at the end of last season. He hailed the team's performance in the second half after Osimhen's sending off.

"It was a performance born of a winning mentality,” he told the club's website. "I liked the team in the second half also because in the first half we were slow and predictable. Congratulations to Venezia who was attentive to every tactical move.

"In the second half we were more effective and then the goals came. Insigne showed that in difficult moments the captains come out. Both technique and character must be put on the field, and Lorenzo has shown his worth."