Napoli star Osimhen beats Diaz, Barella to Serie A's Player of the Month award

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been named Serie A's Player of the Month for September following his blistering start to the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old beat Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to the award organised by the Italian Footballers' Association.

Osimhen recovered from his disappointing performance against Venezia in Napoli’s opening game of the season when he received a red card in the first half.

The Nigeria international scored seven goals in six matches across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side in September, which includes four Serie A goals.

After he failed to hit the target in Napoli's 2-1 victory over Juventus on September 11, the former Lille striker scored at least a goal in each of the three league matches he played later.

Osimhen opened his goal account for the season with a goal in the Parthenopeans' 4-0 thrashing of Udinese followed by a brace in another 4-0 win over Sampdoria and he scored again in their 2-0 defeat of Cagliari.

“Sent to the vote by the editorial team of the Last Man, together with other decisive players in the good start of their teams (Barella, Brahim Diaz and Bonaventura), Osimhen won with more than half of the total votes,” read a statement on AIC website.

“If what the fans, all the fans, want is for their centre forward to be a moving train, well no one in Serie A comes closer than him to embody this ideal.

“Despite some inaccuracies, Victor Osimhen makes the difference thanks to that desire, that hunger, that anger, which seems to push him, blow him from behind like a wind always in his favour.”

With four goals in six matches, Osimhen's brillance in front of goal powered Napoli to the top of the Serie A table and they are yet to drop a point with 21 points from seven games.

After the international break, the 22-year-old will be hoping to lead Napoli's frontline as they are scheduled to host Torino on October 17.