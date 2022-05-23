Napoli’s Osimhen to those who want him to fail: ‘I will put you all in shame’

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has hit out at those he claims always want to see him fail by saying they will “motivate me to put a lot of you in shame.”

The 23-year-old Nigeria international finished the 2021-22 campaign with 14 goals in Serie A from 27 appearances and also was crowned the U23 Best Player for the season.

Osimhen has taken to social media to reveal his thoughts for the just-concluded season which he termed as “a big milestone”.

“This one is also for the people, who want to see me, fail,” the Super Eagle wrote on his Instagram page. "You will all motivate me to put a lot of you all in shame. God is the greatest, we move on.”

On the just-ended season, Osimhen said: “For me, this is a big milestone,” he wrote. “Having gone through a lot of tough times, from multiple injuries and all, I still stood my ground against all odds but I won’t be able to do these things without the support of my family, friends, fans, and of course my teammates, the coaches.

“I sincerely appreciate you all.”

Osimhen took part in the majority of Napoli’s Serie A matches, making 27 appearances overall and accumulating 1,992 minutes of playing time. He was selected in the starting XI in 23 appearances across their 38 fixtures and entered as a substitute on four occasions.

The last Serie A match that Osimhen played came on May 22 for Napoli against Spezia; a match that he played 22 minutes in during a 3-0 victory. He was ranked joint eighth in the Serie A goalscoring charts with a total of 14 goals in this campaign, as well as being the team's top league scorer and providing two assists.

Article continues below

Osimhen last scored in the top-flight in the 3-0 win against Genoa on May 15, netting in the 32nd minute. He opened his account for the campaign against Udinese on September 20, scoring during a 4-0 victory.

Last season, Osimhen made 24 Serie A appearances, having scored 10 goals, and he provided three assists. Before moving to Napoli in September 2020, Osimhen made 27 league appearances in total at Lille, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.