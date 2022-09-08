Napoli's Osimhen injury update, Woodgate believes Nigeria star is destined for Premier League

The Super Eagle was forced out after a muscle strain but had already showed his potential against English opposition

Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate believes Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is destined for the Premier League.

The Nigeria international was a handful against Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League game staged at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night, though he also got injured in the match.

The 23-year-old started the match on a high, hitting a post inside 45 seconds, winning a penalty that Alisson Becker saved and was unfortunate not to get an assist after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert from close range after the Super Eagle had done the hard work.

However, after 41 minutes, the striker was forced out. The Naples-based side have since confirmed Osimhen -who has scored two goals and provided an assist in five Serie A matches, had "a muscle strain in the right thigh and he will not be available to play Spezia" this coming weekend.

Napoli - eventually won the Liverpool match 4-1 thanks to goals from Piotr Zielinski who scored a brace, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone, with the Reds getting their consolation through Luis Diaz.

Woodgate believes the West African had done enough in the high profile encounter to underline his potential for English football.

"The two centre-halves [Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez] will be absolutely delighted to see the back of Osimhen [after being substituted] because he has been so difficult to play against. He is destined for the Premier League," the former Bournemouth manager told BBC as quoted by The Boot Room.

Even with the 4-1 win, the Italians are second in Group A, behind Ajax who defeated Rangers 4-0.

Unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions, Luciano Spalletti’s men face Spezia in Saturday’s league outing before an away fixture against Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Reds – who are now unbeaten in their last two Premier League matches, will hope to return to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers in England before hosting Ajax on September 13.