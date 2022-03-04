Ex-Italy striker Giuseppe Incocciati believes Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is more of a team player as opposed to his Sunday rival Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

The two teams are targeting this season's Serie A title and their meeting this weekend might impact their chances of winning the ongoing campaign.

Currently, the Nigeria star has managed to score seven goals for the team in the 17 league matches he has played.

The Portuguese international has played 23 matches for his team, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

"[Osimhen] is a boy who has great room for improvement, he is generous, he fights for the team and always offers himself in the final third to be given the ball by his teammates, unlike Leao who is more individualistic," Incocciati told Teleclub Italia as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

"On Sunday, [Osimhen], with the push of his home fans, can make the match his own and this will be decisive.

"No one between Napoli and Milan can afford to lose, especially if Inter win their recovery match against Bologna, thus overcoming the first two."

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Premier League heavyweights Manchester United in the forthcoming transfer window.

According to Rai Sport via Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but Napoli are demanding at least €100 million for the Super Eagles striker who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ahead of the match against AC Milan, the attacker has played a vital role in helping his team to go top of the table with 57 points from the 27 games they have played.

They have managed to win 17, draw six and lose four and are the third-best scorers having hit the back of the net 49 times and conceded 19.

Their Sunday opponents are second with 57 points as well, but the former champions have scored 53 goals and allowed 29 and are behind on goal difference.