'Clumsy behaviour' - Napoli boss Rudi Garcia speaks out on Victor Osimhen TikTok controversy and says 'nobody wanted to be hurtful'

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this week, the Partenopei's official TikTok account, which is known for publishing videos with a certain tone about its players, aroused outrage after uploading two videos featuring the Nigerian striker, one of which made fun of his missed penalty against Bologna and the other of which compared him to a coconut. Osimhen was enraged by the situation, and his agent Roberto Calenda issued a legal warning to Napoli. The videos have now been taken down, but according to current reports, the striker hasn't yet received an apology from the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN ahead of Napoli’s match with Udinese, Garcia spoke about the star striker [via Football Italia]: “We talked after Bologna, we were all frustrated and angry because we did not get the victory. In these two days, there have been some clumsy incidents on social media. I talked to him again and he is concentrated on the pitch."

“He will give his best for this jersey, we must all be united, and we are. Playing at home is important.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's long-term future at the club had been questioned in light of the contentious social media remarks that had been made. The Nigerian star, who last season helped the team break a 33-year Scudetto drought with 26 goals, is anticipated to draw attention from Saudi Arabian teams in January. It is also reported that Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in the striker.

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen played last night against Udinese and scored a goal for the Partenopei. He will likely be in action against Lecce on Saturday, September 30.