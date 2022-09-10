'Napoli always against Osimhen representing Nigeria' - Serie A giants accused of feigning Super Eagle injury

The latest injury will see the 23-year-old miss the West African giants' friendly against the Atlas Lions on September 27

Napoli have come under heavy criticism from Nigeria supporters who have claimed the Italy club is trying to prevent forward Victor Osimhen from playing for the Super Eagles during the Fifa international break.

The 23-year-old will miss the Super Eagles' friendly against Algeria on September 27 after the Serie A giants ruled him out owing to an injury picked up against Liverpool in their Uefa Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

After being subbed off in the Group A fixture that the Partenopei went on to win 4-1 at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli confirmed the injury was not as serious as thought and that the Super Eagle will be out for a few days.

However, a day later on Friday, the club issued another statement which clarified Osimhen had suffered a second-degree injury and will not be available for Nigeria's clash against the Atlas Lions at Oran Olympic Stadium.

In the statement, Napoli said: "As scheduled, Victor [Osimhen] underwent diagnostic tests which revealed a second-degree injury to his right hamstring and the striker has already started carrying out therapy on [Thursday]."

The injury update has not gone down well with many Nigeria fans, who have taken to social media to accuse Napoli of always feigning an Osimhen injury whenever the Super Eagles have international matches around the corner.

"Napoli always program his injury to every international break," Akin Babalola kicked off the debate on GOAL Africa Facebook page while Kazeem Gbolahan Ade opined: "Napoli at it again always program his injury not to make him play for his country.

"I know he will definitely leave that club for a better club."

Onah Best did not mince his words: "Whenever it comes to international break, Napoli always find a way of holding him back," while Balogun Taiwo wrote: "It is just another move by Napoli to prevent him from representing Nigeria."

John Kombe Mtawali said: "It's just the board which fakes the injury but I'm sure the player is fit," while Rex Joe explained: "It's a routine... better say that Napoli doesn't want him to be playing for Nigeria," he said adding: "Each time Nigeria has a match he gets injured, after the match he'll play for Napoli and score goals... no more injury."

This particular fan called on Fifa to intervene in the matter and take action against the Italian side.

"A player that was seen on video after the Liverpool game, walking freely, chatting with fans, laughing and signing autograph," said Frederick Samuel adding: "A Nigerian journalist even spoke with him right there and confirmed there's nothing wrong with him, he is fit and ok.

"Napoli is known for holding back players during international breaks and it's high time Fifa investigates and sanction them accordingly."

"The same Napoli that claimed a few days back his injury wasn't serious and would keep him out for only a week?," Victor Cobham posed a question, adding: "Napoli always looks for ways to stop Osimhen from playing for his country, this club's antics is becoming despicable."

Meanwhile, Qobo Mxolisi revisited recent comments made by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in regard to the club signing African players.

De Laurentiis had stated before signing players from the continent they must undertake a commitment to play for the team more than their national teams.

"We didn't forget what Aurelio De Laurentiis said about the signing of African players...," he said adding: "Osimhen is faking this Injury, he's afraid to lose his Job."

Mxolisi sentiments were echoed by Onyemaechi Omeh, who said: "This in-line with Napoli president that, any African player playing for the club would risk contracts termination if he accepts to play for his African country. Osimhen know what he is doing."

Osimhen, who has so far in this campaign scored two goals in five Serie A matches, will likely miss Napoli's next fixture against Spezia on Saturday.