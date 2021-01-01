Nana nets five, Zouwairatou hits brace as Neman humiliate Gomel

The Burkinabe and Cameroonian were in breathtaking form as their side claimed another massive win in a Belarusian fixture

Juliette Nana scored five times and Moussa Zouwairatou scored a brace for Neman as they humiliated Gomel 11-0 in Sunday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship encounter.

Burkina Faso's Nana and Cameroon's Zouwairatou had grabbed a brace each in their side's 5-0 victory over Vitebsk last week and the African duo were hugely impressive in their big triumph at Gomel.

Following their vital contributions at Grodno Indoor Arena, Nana and Zouwairatou were handed their second starting roles of the season for Denis Levchenko’s team at Stadyen DYuSSh-8.

Zouwairatou got the contest up and running for Neman when she opened the scoring after just five minutes of action before grabbing her second of the encounter three minutes later.

Nana netted the third in the 12th minute before she grabbed her second and her side's fourth four minutes later and Polina Dolmatova made it five in the 18th minute.

The rampant visitors maintained their scoring form when Nana scored a sixth in the 26th minute, completing her treble of the encounter for a comfortable six-goal lead before the break.



After the restart, Nana ensured Neman continued their fine scoring form as she netted her fourth four minutes into the second half.

Tatyana Kenda scored the eighth in the 56th minute and Nana made it nine, with her fifth five minutes later before Darya Tatarin and Natallia Kachan scored the 10th and 11th goals for Neman.

Cameroon's Zouwairatou, who featured for 77 minutes, has now scored four goals in two games, while Burkina Faso's Nana who lasted the duration has now taken her tally to seven in two games.

The two Africans will be eyeing more goals for Neman this campaign as they seek to inspire the club's domestic success in Belarus.

The victory keeps Neman in second on the log with six points from two matches and they will seek to build on the winning start against Zorka-BDU in their next encounter on April 3.