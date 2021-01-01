Nana and Zouwairatou score braces as Neman crush Vitebsk

The debutant Burkinabe and Cameroonian were on target twice each as their side claimed a big win in their Belarusian game on Sunday

Juliette Nana and Moussa Zouwairatou scored a brace each for Neman as they thrashed Vitebsk 5-0 in Sunday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture.

Nana joined the Belarusian side from Burkina Faso side Union Sportive des Forces Armees de Ouagadougou (USFA) in November.

Zouwairatou continued her impressive form for Denis Levchenko’s team, having netted six times in 21 games since joining from Cameroonian side Vent du Nord de Garoua in January 2020.

Having finished third last term, Neman aimed to open their quest for domestic success on a high, beginning against Vitebsk at Grodno Indoor Arena..

Captain Dudko Katsiaryna got the contest up and running for Neman when she netted the opener after just seven minutes before Zouwairatou made it two in the 26th minute of the encounter.

With a two-goal lead, the hosts were not done yet as they continued their ruthless form in the final third when Zouwairatou grabbing her second and her side's third of the game six minutes after the restart.

Nana added the fourth for Neman in the 83rd minute before she completed the riot with her second three minutes from time.

Cameroon's Zouwairatou featured from the start to finish, hs now scored two goals in one game as well as Burkina Faso's Nana.

The two Africans will hope to continue their fine starts for Neman into the new campaign as they seek to maintain the club's domestic success in Belarus.

The victory takes Neman to the top on the log with three points from one match and they will seek to build on the winning start against Gomel in their next encounter on March 28.