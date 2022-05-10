Mwepu’s wonder strike against Liverpool clinches Goal of the Season at Brighton & Hove Albion

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has scooped the Goal of the Season award at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo saw his stunning goal against Liverpool in the top-flight voted the best ahead of Neal Maupay’s effort against Crystal Palace.

During the fixture at Anfield which ended in a 2-2 draw, it was Liverpool, who had taken control with goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane but the Zambia star halved the deficit for the Seagulls for his first top-flight goal while Leandro Trossard scored the leveller.

After receiving a pass outside the 18-yard area, Mwepu unleashed an exquisite cross-shot over into the box, and it squeezed between the crossbar and the fingertips of Allison Becker into the back of the net.

Mwepu later celebrated the goal on his social media pages by stating: “Am just a boy from Zambia, who had a dream of playing and scoring at Anfield and today [Saturday] the dream has been fulfilled.

“Glad to get my first Premier League goal and what a performance from the team.”

Meanwhile, his manager Graham Potter said the following about the goal: “It was a wonderful goal and I was really pleased for Enock [Mwepu]. “He gives us a different option in there; I thought he did really well against a strong Liverpool midfield.”

Since joining Brighton, Mwepu has managed 17 appearances overall and accumulated 986 minutes of playing time. He has been selected in the starting XI in 12 of these appearances across their 36 fixtures and came on as a substitute on five occasions.

The last Premier League appearance that Mwepu made came on April 30 for Brighton against Wolverhampton Wanderers; a meeting he played 63 minutes in during a 3-0 success. In total, the midfielder has scored two league goals in 2021-2022 and registered four assists.

It was against Arsenal on April 9 when Mwepu last scored, netting in a 2-1 win.

The Chipolopolo captain played 29 Bundesliga games last season for Red Bull Salzburg, scored five goals, and provided one assist. He linked up with Brighton in July 2021 from Liefering, for whom he made 23 league appearances in total, scoring six goals and providing five assists.