Mwendwa to blame for Kenya’s back-to-back Mali defeats - Shimanyula

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has blamed Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa for the latest defeats suffered by Harambee Stars in the World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya’s dream to reach Qatar was ended after losing to Mali – the first meeting ending 5-0 in Morocco and the second battle ending in a 1-0 defeat at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Why should we keep changing coaches?

“We don’t have to blame players for what happened against Mali, we only need to blame Nick [Mwendwa] because he has killed Kenyan football,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“Why should we keep changing coaches and we do it in the middle of the qualifiers? What is the reason behind it? I don’t think we need to change coaches like we have been doing.

“If you ask me, I have never understood why Francis [Kimanzi] was fired, he was the best coach for Kenya and could have done much better had he been allowed to stay with this team, but you can see now since his exit, we already have two coaches coming in.

“FKF hired a coach for 60 days, imagine, two months’ contract and you expect him to give us the result we want? Our problems are in the management and the earlier we send them home the better.”

'Kenyan football deserves total overhaul'

Shimanyula continued: “Kenyan football deserves a total overhaul, we need to kick out Mwendwa and his team and bring in fresh blood that can take us forward, I want to tell the delegates this is the time they should come together and impeach Mwendwa.

“We have suffered a lot, a national team playing to lose 5-0, I can’t remember the last time we lost a game 5-0, that should be ages ago, and imagine losing 5-0 and being down 4-0 at half-time, and then we proceed to sub the goalkeeper, to me that was poor from the coach.

“The delegates should come together and say enough is enough, we are tired now, we don’t need to lose another game for us to act, we need to act now, [Mwendwa’s] time is up, he should vacate office.”

The two defeats saw Kenya drop to third position in Group E as they have two points while Mali are on top with 10 points.