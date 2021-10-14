Mwendwa loses case to stop DCI and DPP's investigation over alleged financial misappropriation

The High Court has dismissed Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa's attempt to stop the investigation over allegations of misappropriation of funds at Kandanda House.



Mwendwa, through his lawyer Tom Ojienda, had moved to court to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting him.



The FA chief had sued DPP, DCI, and journalist Milton Nyakundi - who had filed a complaint with the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit of DCI - arguing that Nyakundi had no locus to make a complaint about FKF matters since he was not a member of the federation.

Premature and speculative petition

However, Mwendwa's pleadings were dismissed by Justice James Makau: "I, therefore, find the petitioners' prayer for an order of a permanent an injunction prohibiting the DCI and DPP summoning, investigating, charging or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to the financial management of FKF is not justified in the circumstances of this case," stated Makau in a document obtained by Goal on Monday.



"The instant petition is premature and purely speculative."



Nyakundi made the complaint to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and asked them to investigate alleged fictitious transactions at Kandanda House, including claims of direct transfer of funds from the federation's accounts to Mwendwa's personal accounts.

Mwendwa argued that the DCI summons amounted to violations of his rights and that the procedure for summoning him contravened the fair administrative action Act."It has not been demonstrated how the DCI and DPP have acted ultra vires or against the law in investigating a complaint by a member of the public [Nyakundi]," Makau further ruled."The petitioners claim that the FKF Constitution and the Fifa statutes provide for a comprehensive mechanism of financial audit of all monies received by the FKF."However, I am not convinced that the existence of an audit mechanism negates the investigative jurisdiction of the DCI and the DPP and specifically where a complaint of a financial crime has been made."The investigative state bodies submitted that the inquiries were just part of the judicial system and did not necessarily mean one is guilty.