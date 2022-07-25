Mwaruwari: Ex-Manchester City striker sacked as Ngezi Platinum manager

The former Zimbabwe and Portsmouth star has been shown the exit door after just three months in charge

Former Premier League star Benjani Mwaruwari has been fired as manager of Ngezi Platinum.

The ex-Manchester City player was handed a four-year contract by the Zimbabwean elite division side on March 30 following the resignation of Rodwell Dhlakama.

He was assisted by Bongani Mafu as his first assistant and Takesure Chiragwi as his second assistant.

Article continues below

“I feel excited to be involved with such a club like Ngezi Platinum Stars. It’s a club that has got potential and you can see what they want to do and want to achieve, so I'm excited to be part of this,” Mwaruwari told the media during his unveiling.

However, his spell in charge proved to be nothing but a disaster having won just three matches and earned six draws in 13 games at the helm.

The club management decided to show him the exit door alongside his technical crew after Platinum bowed 1-0 to Yadah in Saturday’s league outing at the National Sports Stadium.

According to a statement by the club, Mwaruwari did not “deliver the expected results hence the decision to separate was in the best interests of the club.”

“Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wishes Benjani all the best in his future endeavours.”

While the team continues their search for a permanent coach, Chiragwi has been named as the interim handler and he will be assisted by Kifton Kadurira.

Ngezi Platinum Stars – who are yet to win any fixture in their last four matches – dropped to ninth in the log after accruing 30 points from 22 matches.

During his playing days, Mwaruwari represented Jomo Cosmos before heading to Europe where he played for Grasshoppers and then Auxerre where he won two Coupe de France titles.

The 43-year-old also enjoyed spells at English sides Portsmouth, Manchester City, Sunderland, and Blackburn Rovers before returning to Africa where he featured for South African teams Chippa United and Bidvest Wits.

On the international scene, he boasts 42 international caps for the Warriors with 10 goals to his credit between 1999 to 2010.

Upon retirement from active football, he was previously named as an assistant coach for the Zimbabwe national team for a brief period.