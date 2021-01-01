Musiala handed maiden Germany call-up after England snub as Low also selects 17-year-old Wirtz

Die Mannschaft have pieced together a strong squad, but Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are still missing

Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala has been called up to the senior Germany squad for the first time, with the promising 18-year-old midfielder selected by Joachim Low after snubbing England.

A hot prospect, who also qualifiers for Nigeria, has pledged his international allegiance to the land of his birth and will be hoping to figure in upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

Another teenage talent, 17-year-old Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, is also looking to make his bow after being included in Low’s latest selection.

Are Premier League players involved?

Permission has been granted for those players plying their trade in England to enter Germany during the latest round of international fixtures.

Coronavirus protocols remain in place around the world, but the likes of Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan will be leaving Chelsea and Manchester City to link up with their country.

Who misses out?

There remains no recall at this stage for Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

The World Cup-winning trio have been overlooked ever since Low opted to start favouring youth over experience.

A door has been left open for them to return to the fold heading towards this summer’s European Championship, but they have seemingly not done enough to convince Low of their selection just yet.

What about Low’s future?

A man who guided Germany to global glory in 2014 has revealed that he will soon be stepping down from his current role.

He intends to walk away after taking in another shot at continental success at the rescheduled Euro 2020.

That means that Low will be overseeing the start of World Cup endeavours, but will not be seeing that campaign through to a close in Qatar.

Germany squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Philipp Max, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah,

Midfielders/Attackers: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, Florian Wirtz, Amin Younes

