Muntari: Former AC Milan and Inter star responds to calls for Ghana call-up for Nigeria showdown

Former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari reveals his focus is on Hearts of Oak amid calls for his inclusion in Ghana’s squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.

The 37-year-old, who scored his first goal for new club Hearts of Oak, has been impressive since making a return to the Ghana Premier League last month.

His comeback has generated some clamour for his call-up for the Black Stars clash with Nigeria on March 25 and 29 in the race to Qatar.

“I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak now,” Muntari responded when asked by StarTimes about his thoughts on the calls for a Ghana return.

“I came in, I got the chance to play for the club, it’s a big team here, the guys are amazing, coach and the staff also.

“So, I am very pleased to be here and also the fans are making things right, I’m home and it’s just a joy to be here.”

The call for Muntari’s return has not been unanimous, nonetheless.

Former Ghana playmaker Charles Taylor believes handing a return to the 2006 and 2010 World Cup star will be a bad idea.

“Muntari is not Black Stars material. The Nigeria squad poses a threat on us, so I will advise the coach to invite players who can last for the entire duration. Muntari has played for the national team for several years but at the moment, his game does not fit the Black Stars,” Taylor said on Angel TV.

“I’m being honest, he cannot play for the Black Stars for now, especially our game against Nigeria. I will plead with the coaches not to invite him because he is not fit enough. People are talking about experience, but I have a different view on that, at some point in time, experience does not count.

“We are not talking about experience; we are talking about players who are doing well. it is about time we stop talking about experience because experience doesn’t guarantee you a loan from the bank.”

Also standing in Muntari’s way for a possible Ghana call-up is a national post-tournament Commission of Enquiry declaration that the midfielder should never be invited for international duty again following his assault of a Black Stars team official during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.