Muntari: Former AC Milan and Inter star backed for Ghana return against Nigeria - Tagoe

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe believes ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari will make a strong addition to the Black Stars for their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria later this month.

The 37-year-old, who has become the toast of local fans after recently joining Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak, has been away from the international scene since his indefinite suspension for physically assaulting a team official during the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to imminently announce his squad for the March 25 and 29 double-header.

“Every coach has his strategy, but I don’t know that of Otto Addo, if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Sulley Muntari in the team for a certain reason,” Tagoe told Angel FM.

“Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed.

“I believe in him and know what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond footballing reasons.”

At the World Cup, Muntari, alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, was sent away from camp on the morning of Ghana’s final group game against Portugal.

The Black Stars ultimately suffered a 2-1 loss to the Europeans, finishing bottom of their group and exiting the tournament in the first round, their first time failing to make it to the knockout stage of the competition.

According to the Ghana Football Association at the time, only an official apology, which Muntari ultimately rendered two years later, would make him eligible for a recall for national duty.

Back home, a presidential Committee of Enquiry set up to investigate the West Africans’ poor World Cup performance, pronounced that the ex-Portsmouth man should never be recalled to the Black Stars.

The winners of the two-legged tie between Ghana and familiar rivals Nigeria will secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.