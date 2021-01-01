'We were uncomfortable in the first half' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera credits Hyderabad for their display

Mumbai City were held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad...

League leaders Mumbai City were held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad in the Indian Super League clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The result denied Islanders their fifth consecutive win in a row.

Mumbai City began the match on a positive note but Hyderabad's defence was strong enough to prevent an onslaught. After the game, Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his team was not comfortable in the first half.

"Hyderabad played well. We didn't play the same way as we did in the other games. I am not happy because we always want to win three points," Lobera said after the game.

"We are a strong team. We keep the ball. But today we played against a team similar to us. We were not comfortable in the first half. We are strong with the ball and we need to be passing it," he added.

Lobera opted to play without their key midfielder Hugo Boumous and their team lacked fluidity in their build-up. The Spaniard, however, mentioned that the midfielder's absence cannot be an excuse and Boumous was absent from the squad due to fatigue.

"I prefer to avoid risk and try to recover players," the Spaniard said. "There are no excuses. I have a very good squad. It is not that we lost two points because one player is not available to play. It's not about one player," he added.

Midfielder Hernan Santana received a yellow card and will miss the next fixture against East Bengal. Lobera, however, is unfazed by the situation as he believes in his squad's strength.

"It's the same situation as Boumous. One player is not enough to get three points, But my concern is that it is not possible to lose one player because he's speaking to the referee."