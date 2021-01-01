ISL: Mumbai City FC set to sign Rahul Bheke and Mohammad Nawaz

While Rahul Bheke and Mohammad Nawaz are all set to join Mumbai City, Amrinder Singh will leave the club to join ATK Mohun Bagan...

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC are all set to rope in Bengaluru FC right-back Rahul Bheke and FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, Goal can confirm.

Rahul Bheke had an injury-laden season this year and had played in only 15 matches. The full-back scored one goal and provided one assist. He also made 47 tackles, 20 interceptions, 23 clearances and 10 blocks.

Bheke had joined Bengaluru FC in 2017 and was an integral part of their squad in the last four seasons. He had appeared in 70 ISL matches for the Blues where he scored four goals. He had also scored the winning goal in the 2018-19 ISL final against Mumbai City which helped the Blues clinch their maiden ISL title.

Rahul Bheke started his career at Air India and later moved to Mumbai FC in the I-League. In 2015, he left Mumbai FC to join East Bengal. Bheke now is all set to return to his hometown after a gap of six years.

Mohammad Nawaz, made his ISL debut at FC Goa during the 2018-19 season and under coach Sergio Lobera he appeared in 33 ISL matches for the Gaurs in his first two years at the club. But last season under new coach Juan Ferrando, the Manipuri custodian was initially the team's first-choice goalkeeper but after 10 matches he fell out of favour.

Since the arrival of India international goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, who joined the club in the January transfer window, Nawaz became the team's third choice custodian. For more game time, the 21-year-old goalkeeper is all set to reunite with his former coach at Mumbai City.

With Nawaz joining Mumbai City, it is understood that Amrinder Singh is all set to leave the club and join ISL 2020-21 runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the upcoming window.