'Threats all over the pitch' - Mumbai City FC into their groove alright!

A Hugo Boumous-less Mumbai City FC put in a clinical performance against Hyderabad FC to go top of ISL table...

A clinical display from Mumbai City FC saw them ease past Hyderabad FC and go top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table on Sunday.

The Islanders' performance once against highlighted their quality and depth as the performance came even without the involvement of Hugo Boumous who had to be replaced before the game after being initially named on the teamsheet. The influential midfielder suffered an abductor strain before the game.

The French attacking midfielder has been clinical in setting up goals for Mumbai City FC and his absence should've been welcome news for Hyderabad FC. Japanese attacking midfielder Cy Goddard replaced him in the starting eleven but his absence did not make any difference.

Mumbai City looked fluid in their passing as usual and as a result, their build-up game looked solid. However, the Hyderabad FC defence were largely left to clear away the crosses being sent in initially. The Nizams' striker Aridane Santana, meanwhile, was nullified in front of the goal.

Mumbai City FC also played a high pressing game as the Nizams were forced to adjust their playing style. Hyderabad FC could not play their natural game throughout the match but did improve in the second half.

Mumbai City FC's Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was the orchestrator, distributing the ball brilliantly to release the players on the flanks. He was seen executing long balls as far as 53 metres from defence to the wings with ease.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy opened the scoring for Mumbai City with a brilliant goal while star striker Adam le Fondre added a second off an assist from Rowlin Borges in the second half. Fondre looked tireless throughout the game, creating plenty of chances with his movement in front of the goal. Bipin Singh also continued his impressive run with his quick moves and run down the flanks studded with good passes into the final third.

What would please Lobera is the growing influence of Rowllin Borges. The India international has been equally impressive alongside Ahmed Jahouh and it’s fair to state that the duo have complimented each other well this season.

Mumbai have scored 11 goals this season and have five different goalscorers. And Hugo Boumous is yet to open his account – which only highlights the versatility and depth in squad, something which their opponents need to be wary of. Mumbai aren’t just about Bartholomew Ogbeche or Adam Le Fondre, there are threats all over the pitch as Vignesh Dakshinamurthy’s goal provided a testament.

Hyderabad FC's trump card in Liston Colaco was introduced in the 53rd minute of the match but he was far from his usual best. With the loss, the five-match unbeaten run for the Manuel Marquez's side came to an end.

Mumbai City FC will have a 12-day break before their next match and head coach Sergio Lobera hinted that his team still has scope for improvement. At this stage in the tournament, the Islanders look nailed on to clinch a spot in the play-offs.