Muller & Hummels return to Germany squad for Euro 2020 after two-year absence

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have returned to Germany's squad for Euro 2020 after a two-year absence.

The pair have been named in Joachim Low's final 26-man squad for the tournament, which is due to kick off on June 11.

Bayern Munich's Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels were both exiled from the international fold in 2019 as Low sought to usher in a new era, but the head coach has performed a u-turn ahead of German's latest major tournament appearance.

More to follow.