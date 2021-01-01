Mulaudzi and Dabda score as Dinamo-BSUPC thrash Bobruichanka

The South African and Cameroonian starred to help their Belarusian side to a winning start in their title defence this season

Rhoda Mulaudzi and Claudia Dabda were on target as Dinamo-BSUPC secured a 6-0 victory over Bobruichanka on Sunday.

Following impactful displays in the Super Cup win recently, South Africa's Mulaudzi and Cameroon's Dabda were looking to begin their side's title defence successfully, following a domestic double last season.

In the opener, Dabda and South Africa's Lebogang Ramalepe earned starting places, while compatriot Mulaudzi came off the bench in Yuri Maleev's side's opening match against the eight-time champions.

Dinamo made an impressive start to the contest, although only found a breakthrough in the 34th minute when Dabda finished well from a goalmouth scramble to break the deadlock.

After the half-time break, the hosts maintained their dominance in the encounter and did not take too long to add to their tally thanks to a fine strike from Karina Olkhovik in the 50th minute.

Five minutes later, second-half substitute Mulaudzi made her own impact as she netted the hosts' third goal of the match before Yuliya Duben added the fourth in the 81st minute.

Despite a four-goal advantage, the hosts left it late to notch the fifth through Anastasia Linnik in the 90th minute before Viktoria Valyuk wrapped up the emphatic triumph with the last kick of the match.

Article continues below

South Africa's Ramalepe was in action for the duration as well as Cameroon's Dabda, who got off to a scoring start, and alongside Mulaudzi, featured in the final 44 minutes for Dinamo.

The result means the holders launch the new campaign on a high as they claim the top spot of the Belarusian log on goal difference after their opener.

Following their winning start, Dinamo will look to maintain their form when they battle against ABFF U19 on March 26.