Msuva strike enough to hand Tanzania slim win over Uganda

The seasoned attacker found the back of the net in the first half to hand his nation the bragging rights

Uganda's U-23 side - preparing for the African Nations Championship - suffered a 1-0 defeat against a superior Tanzania side in a friendly match staged at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi, Libya on Saturday.

Having qualified for the biennial competition, coach Milutin Sredojevic opted to capitalise on the international break by testing his charges.

Despite putting up a fine display, they were undone by experienced Taifa Stars attacker Simon Msuva, who converted from a corner.

Both teams had several chances to get goals but they failed to take their chances, with Uganda's Steven Serwadda twice missing the target from a prime position.

Uganda qualified for Africa's second-tier competition after silencing Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate. They managed to secure a healthy 3-0 in Dar es Salaam before finishing the job at home.

They will be in Algeria from January 8-31 to compete for the title with 18 other teams.

The Northern Zone will be represented by the hosts, Morocco and Libya. Senegal, Mauritania and Mali qualified from Western Zone A while Western Zone B has Niger, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The Central Zone has DR Congo, Congo and Cameroon with the Central Eastern Zone comprising Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda. Madagascar, Angola and Mozambique from Southern Zone conclude the list.

Uganda XI: Otim Denis, Hillary Mukundane, Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Derrick Ndahiro, Ibrahim Juma, kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Serwadda, Titus Ssematimba, Richard Basangwa.

Subs: Giosue Bellagambi, Denis Kiggundu, James Begisa, Hassan Jurua, Karim Watambala, Derrick Kakooza

Tanzania XI: Beno Kakolanya, Kibwana Shomari, David Luhende, Dickson Job, Abdallah Mfuko, Humid Mao, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Khamis, Simon Msuva, Mbwana Samatta, Reliants Lusajo.

Subs: Aishi Manula, Said Kipao, Osacar Masai, Said Ndemla, Richard Uromi, Habib Kyombo, Ibrahim Joshua