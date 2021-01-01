Moyes expects to attract interest from 'big clubs' after rebuilding reputation on the back of Man Utd flop

The Scot, who is doing a fine job at West Ham, is in no hurry to fill another post but believes his best days as coach may still be to come

David Moyes believes his success at West Ham will return him to the recruitment radar of "big clubs", with the Scot rebuilding his reputation on the back of a high-profile flop at Manchester United.

Having been charged with the task of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2013, a disastrous spell with the Red Devils saw the 58-year-old's stock plummet.

It has been a long road back for Moyes, one that has taken him from Real Sociedad to east London via Sunderland, but two productive spells with the Hammers have shown that he can still cut it and that a more prominent post may be filled in the future.

What has been said?

Moyes, who has West Ham in the hunt for European qualification this season, told Standard Sport: "I’ve always thought this but maybe my best time is still to come. Why should I be old?

"Maybe I’ve only just come through my apprenticeship. Maybe the jobs I’ve had have just been my apprenticeships and this is me getting to an age and experience where I can give my best. That’s the way I’m looking at it.

"Personally, I’m saying to myself, ‘This is the time you get success, you win and get around the top of the League again’. I’m trying to look at it from that perspective.

"I see this as a chance to work my way back. At West Ham, with that potential, I think my job is to work my way back to a level where big clubs might consider me.

"Not that I’m interested in leaving, I’m happy. But I wouldn’t have got that [opportunity at United] if I hadn’t done my work at Everton, being consistent and regularly challenging and pushing the top teams.

"If I can do that at West Ham, I’ll see it as success for West Ham and for myself."

Moyes' managerial record

Moyes started out at Preston, winning the Second Division title in 1999-00 before moving on to Everton two years later.

A memorable 13-year spell was taken in on Merseyside, with 218 victories collected from 518 games with the Toffees that included Champions League qualification at one stage.

He was considered to have done enough to earn a shot at the big time with United, but lasted just eight months at Old Trafford after suffering 15 defeats in 51 games.

Moyes fared little better in Spain with Sociedad, in what was a 12-month tenure, while relegation out of the Premier League was suffered when presented with a salvage mission at Sunderland.

A similar opportunity at West Ham did see safety secured on a short-term contract, before a return to the East End was made in December 2019.

Moyes' second stint with the Hammers has delivered 26 wins from 60 outings, with an ambitious outfit currently sat fifth in the Premier League table - three points behind capital rivals Chelsea with five fixtures left to take in.

