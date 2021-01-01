Moyes admits West Ham want to make Lingard move permanent from Manchester United

The 28-year-old has hit the ground running in London, tallying four goals and two assists in six appearances thus far

West Ham manager David Moyes has said he is hopeful the Hammers can make Jesse Lingard's loan move permanent at the end of the season.

After failing to make a single Premier League appearance in 2020-21 with Manchester United, Lingard has hit the ground running with the Champions League-chasing Hammers.

The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in six appearances with West Ham thus far.

What has been said?

“I hope we’re going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we’re a club with stature, we’re in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week. I think all those things go in our favour,” Moyes said.

“Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he’ll have seen what we’re trying to do.

“He’s joined a good group of players as well. We’ve got international players and I’m hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that.

“But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it’s possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season.”

Will Lingard join West Ham permanently?

When Lingard joined West Ham in January, United triggered a one-year extension on his contract which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Upon Lingard's departure, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was expecting the England midfielder to return in 2021-22.

"We want Jesse to come back here revitalised and having shown at West Ham how good a player he is," Solskjaer said in January.

But, having tasted success in London after a difficult past year in Manchester, Lingard could push for a permanent move at the end of the season.

Article continues below

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League, will face second-place Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Under the conditions of his loan, Lingard will not be eligible to play in the match against his parent club.

Further reading