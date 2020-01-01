'Mourinho wouldn't let Kane go to Man Utd' - Ferdinand doubts move for Tottenham talisman

The former Manchester United defender would love to see the England captain at Old Trafford, but he isn't confident it will happen

Manchester United’s planned move for Harry Kane could be scuppered by Jose Mourinho’s presence at Tottenham, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Kane has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and the England captain is believed to be keen on the switch.

He is close to being fit enough for training after suffering a hamstring injury on New Year’s Day, and former United defender Ferdinand says he would happily welcome him to Manchester.

"Would I take Harry Kane now? Of course you would,” Ferdinand said on Instagram Live.

"If he's fit and he's raring to go, you take Harry Kane at Man Utd, 100 per cent.

"Top player, you're guaranteeing goals, in the Premier League you're guaranteeing goals.

"This geezer scores goals but I don't see Tottenham letting Harry Kane go.

"And with Mourinho there, I don't see Mourinho letting him go to Man Utd."

United have also known to be interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, as rumours continue to circle surrounding the winger’s future in the Bundesliga.

“I would take Sancho all day, to Man Utd,” Ferdinand said. “Whether we’ll get him, though…

“Great player, great potential, English, he’s brilliant. I would take Sancho now.”

Meanwhile, Spurs and Mourinho are likely to be looking for signings of their own as they look to build on a disappointing 2019-20 season so far.

Reports have linked them with a swoop for former winger Gareth Bale, as well as an audacious move for Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Ferdinand, however, was less than optimistic about Spurs’ chances of signing either player.

“Bale to Spurs? That would be great for Spurs if they could get him, but I don’t think they could afford him, that’s the problem,” he said.

“Haaland isn’t going to Spurs. He’s at Dortmund, why would he go to Spurs?”

Mourinho may not be keen on sending his star player to his former employers at Old Trafford, but he showed his selfless side on Monday amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter and Porto boss volunteered for charity Age UK and community group Love Your Doorstep, helping to pack and deliver parcels of food and essentials to elderly residents in north London.