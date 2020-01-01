Mourinho unaware of Eriksen bid but does want a new striker at Spurs to cover for Kane

The Portuguese coach claims no approach for a Danish playmaker has been received from Inter, while he is looking to bring in another goalscorer

Jose Mourinho claims to be unaware of Inter putting any offer to Tottenham for Christian Eriksen, but he is scouring the market himself for a new striker.

Speculation continues to rage around north London during the winter transfer window.

It has been suggested on a regular basis that Eriksen will soon be heading to pastures new as his contract continues to run down towards free agency.

Spurs have the opportunity to generate a fee from any deal before the end of the month, but Mourinho says no official approach has been received from Italy despite claims to the contrary.

The Portuguese tactician told reporters when pressed for an update on Danish playmaker Eriksen: “You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me.

“If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.

“When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He is trying to do his best and it is normal until January 31 his brain is not totally focused.

“It is a normal consequence of the situation. I still don’t understand that optimism. For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow [against Watford].”

Jan Vertonghen could also be involved against the Hornets despite being another yet to commit to fresh terms.

Mourinho said of the Belgian defender, after only being able to get a new deal for Toby Alderweireld over the line since taking charge at Tottenham: “I told you when I arrived we had three players in situation of ending contracts, and the one that was easy to resolve was where everybody wanted the same.

“The player, the agent, the club. Let’s see what happens.”

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Eriksen and Vertonghen, Mourinho has made it clear that he does want to bring in another goalscorer as cover for the injured Harry Kane.

He added: “Do we need a striker? Yeah, if possible, yes.

“But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have attacking players that are very good. [Heung-min] Son, Lucas [Moura], [Erik] Lamela, [Giovani] Lo Celso, Dele Alli - of course they are very good, but we miss that target man.

“So if it's possible, we are doing everything possible and it's not easy but we are trying to add that player to the squad.”

Spurs are also starting to piece together transfer plans for summer, with Mourinho conceding that Argentina international Lo Celso is set to see a loan move from Real Betis made permanent.

He said on the chances of that happening: “I imagine yes, I think it is something that comes from the summer.

“There are some loans that they have the opportunity to be in control of the situation like is happening with Gedson [Fernandes].

“There are some emergency loans and there are other loans where the objective is to be in control of the future of the player without any need of further negotiations. I think Giovani is going to stay with us.”