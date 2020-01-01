Mourinho: Some Tottenham players are making it impossible for others to get in the team

The Portuguese manager saw his side pick up their fourth win in five games away to Ludogorets in the Europa League

Jose Mourinho says some of his Tottenham players are becoming undroppable, and making it impossible for others to get into the team.

Mourinho was speaking after Spurs won 3-1 away at Ludogorets, leaving them second in Group J of the Europa League behind Royal Antwerp.

Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso scored as Spurs recorded their fourth win in five games in all competitions – and Mourinho said there is still lots more to come from the latter of the three.

"You are speaking about top players, Tottenham players, Premier League players,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

“I always expect the maximum so I am always demanding. There are still things from this game I'm not happy with.

“There are players who quite clearly, by the way they perform, give no chance to others to get in their position because they are so, so, so strong in their performances.

"People who aren't playing regularly must feel that every minute is a chance to prove [themselves], to enjoy and give their maximum."

Mourinho was relatively pleased with a mixed performance from Lo Celso, who he says is still not playing at 100 per cent.

"Good with the ball and not very good without the ball,” Mourinho noted. “His physical condition is not good. He didn’t have a pre-season.

"During the lockdown during the previous season he had problems. He didn't train in that period when other guys were training so he has been up and down in his preparation. So, he's been coming now, step by step.

"I feel that when he plays, he's not the Gio that we know, not the Gio that we know that he can be: an amazing player.

“But with the ball, great criteria and he knows what he's doing and understands the way we want to play. But we need more intensity; to be fitter, to be more intense and to be stronger in the transitions.

"But of course, he played more than an hour. That hour was a football match that we needed to win, but let’s also say it was a training session to improve his match fitness.”

Tottenham’s final match before the international break is a trip to West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday.