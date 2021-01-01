‘Mourinho is like a cat’ – Former Tottenham boss inspires twitter meltdown after Roma appointment

The Portuguese tactician has landed a new job few days after his dismissal by Spurs which have generated reactions from African fans

Football fans have praised the appointment of Jose Mourinho as AS Roma manager, having only recently been sacked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese tactician’s appointment was announced on Tuesday and has been handed a three-year deal, which will see him remain with the Serie A club until 2024.

He struggled to convince his employers during his two-year stay with Spurs, failing to win a single trophy, and was subsequently relieved of his duties on April 18.

The 58-year-old had previously enjoyed success with many of the clubs he has managed, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Porto, among others.

Mourinho is no stranger to the Serie A having managed Inter Milan in the past, leading the club to win the Champions League title in 2010.

Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings on the appointment of the Portuguese tactician, with many shocked with his quick return to management.

Spurs sacks Mourinho and he gets a new job within days



GOAT pic.twitter.com/hOaRc7GHTv — Sey 🇬🇭❤ Banku (@sey_amen_) May 4, 2021

Folks arguing about Mourinho's influence but here you are talking about Roma on a midday afternoon. When last did you speak about Roma? — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 4, 2021

Italian football is tailor-made for Jose Mourinho. Whether Roma have the personnel to challenge for the big trophies is another thing. A clear step from the backwaters of Spud London for the legend. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 4, 2021

Mourinho will never stay for more than a season to get a new job. I need his grace some🙏❤️😊 — ONUA🇬🇭 (@__Onua) May 4, 2021

Some people hate Mourinho so much they want him to be jobless. Why make it so personal? You don't even know him ffs. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho will be manager for AS Roma next season.

The special one is refusing to quit the Game! pic.twitter.com/GOJocw7qUP — Alhassan Mumuni Inusah (@inusah_dondada) May 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho is trying very hard never to coach any lesser club again till he is done coaching!



Man issa legend 😂🤣 — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) May 4, 2021

Mourinho is like a cat this brudda has 9 lives and always seems to land on his feet 🤣 #JoseMourinho #skysports #ASRoma — Benji (@benjiallis0n) May 4, 2021

I am a fan of @ASRomaEN of Italy as of the 2021-2022 Season.

Thank You!

@ASRomaEN #Mourinho — ADEFOLARIN👑 (@OfficialXiaobo) May 4, 2021

When I say Mourinho, you say winner! The trophy specialist has landed in Roma. — Gbenga Adewoye (@Gregoal001) May 4, 2021

So we move again. @ASRomaEN , Forza Roma!

We are Mourinho Fc and we go wherever he goes. @ASRomaPidgin ❤❤❤ — Amaka (@Amakaokolidd) May 4, 2021