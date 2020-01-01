'Mourinho has brainwashed Tottenham players' - former Chelsea boss can deliver Premier League title, says Sherwood

The former Spurs head coach sees no reason why his old club can't lift English football's top prize under their current manager

Jose Mourinho has "brainwashed" his Tottenham players, according to Tim Sherwood, who believes the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss can deliver Premier League title this season.

Tottenham have emerged as the surprise early pacesetters in the top flight this season, having picked up 20 points from a possible 27 so far.

Mourinho's men lost their opening game 1-0 at home to Everton, but have since regrouped to establish themselves as a formidable force, with thrilling wins over Southampton and Manchester United providing evidence of their attacking power.

Spurs have also proven they are capable of grinding out results when not at their best, seeing off Brighton and West Brom in an unconvincing but effective fashion, and they currently boast the best defensive record in the entire division.

Another impressive clean sheet was recorded in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday, with talk of Mourinho being on track to win his fourth Premier League title increasing with each passing game.

Sherwood has praised the Portuguese for raising the collective confidence levels within his current squad, and sees no reason why they can't lift the trophy if they continue on their current trajectory.

“He’s found a way with the group of players he has,” the ex-Spurs midfielder and manager told talkSPORT.

“He’s bought very well, [Sergio] Reguilon has been a good signing at left-back, but [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg for me has been the best signing. He fits into the style and just protects the two centre-halves.

“Jose has brainwashed his players to believe they have to work to achieve something – they need to win trophies, this group of players.

“When you play as solid as they do, he’s almost brainwashed them into believing.

“And why wouldn’t you believe in him? He’s won 20 major trophies in his career and you’re winning football matches, so then you start believing that this guy is the real deal, he knows what he’s talking about, and why can’t we win the league?"

Sherwood, who won the Premier League crown with Blackburn in 1994-95, added: “When we’ve got players like Son and Kane, who are world class and could probably play in any team in the world, you’ve always got a chance.

“They haven’t played fantastically well this season, but who cares? On the back of my medal it doesn’t say: ‘Oh, and by the way we didn’t play well for 24 games’.

“You just go and pick it up at the end of the season, and that’s it!”