Mourinho equals worst losing season as a manager after Spurs beaten by Arsenal in north London derby

The last time the Portuguese coach lost so many matches he was fired by Chelsea halfway through the season

Tottenham suffered their ninth Premier League defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 at Arsenal on Sunday, matching Jose Mourinho's worst record in a single season.

Despite taking the lead through Erik Lamela in the first half of the north London derby, Spurs were bested by their rivals as Martin Odegaard struck just before half-time and Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty.

The visitors' afternoon became more difficult in the final 15 minutes when Lamela, who came on to replace the injured Son Heung-min in the first half, was sent off with a second yellow card.

Tottenham rack up league losses

With nine losses in the English top-flight in 2020-21, Mourinho is suffering his worst season since his last spell at Chelsea.

9 - Spurs have now lost nine games in the Premier League this season; the joint-most José Mourinho has ever suffered in a single league campaign in his managerial career (also nine in 2015-16 with Chelsea). Diminishing. pic.twitter.com/m1Yuciau3X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

Everton, Liverpool twice, Leicester, Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham have all beaten the north London side this season.

They are seventh in the English top-flight and sit six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final spot that guarantees a place in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

Mourinho's terrible season at Chelsea

The only other time Mourinho has lost so many times in a single league campaign in his career was in 2015-16.

Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Liverpool, Stoke, Bournemouth and Leicester all beat the Blues that season.

Mourinho was subsequently sacked after the defeat to Leicester in December 2015 and Chelsea ended up finishing 10th in the league that year.

What's next for Tottenham?

Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways when they face Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Spurs won 2-0 in the first fixture through goals from Harry Kane.

Three days later they will face Aston Villa in the last round of Premier League matches before the international break. Then on April 3 Spurs will visit Newcastle.

