Mourinho delivers positive Aurier update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Ivory Coast captain missed Spurs’ victory at Craven Cottage on Thursday because of some discomfort

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has declared Serge Aurier available for their Premier League outing against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Last Sunday, Aurier was replaced towards the end of Spurs' 4-0 victory over Burnley due to some pains around his calf region and he was rested on Thursday for their 1-0 win at Fulham.

The Ivorian defender has been a key player for Tottenham this season with two goals in 14 Premier League matches, and Mourinho is expecting him to play a part when they host Roy Hodgson’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When asked about the availability of the 28-year-old, the Portuguese manager told Football London: “Serge I believe yes. He had that injury then he played the last match until minute 70, 75 when he started feeling his calf again.

"He doesn't have an injury, he has just not the best feelings after a muscular injury. I believe he is going to be [ok], I believe, but to be honest I was so happy with Matt Doherty's performance [against Fulham]."

Crystal Palace are also ready to welcome Aurier’s compatriot Wilfried Zaha back to the first-team following his recovery from an injury.

Mourinho, however, joked about Zaha’s return by claiming the Eagles always have their best players available when it is time to play against Tottenham.

"He [Zaha] is a very good player, it doesn’t surprise me that he is fit to play against us because everyone is fit against us," he continued.

“The goalkeepers always play well against us. Zaha is a good player but if he plays it means another player isn't and they have such a good group of attacking players that one plays, another one doesn't."

"When you look at Crystal Palace you are talking about Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Batshuayi, Mateta and to speak about very good attacking players like Townsend, Eze, they have everything to score goals.

"[It's] probably just a moment. The two matches we played against them, one this season, one last season they scored and they took points away from us so I have lots of respect for them. That's it."