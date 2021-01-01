‘Mount better than Lampard at 22 but won’t match a legend’ – Chelsea star’s progress impresses Hoddle

The former Blues player and coach sees a playmaker of the present on a positive learning curve but doubts he can emulate the efforts of his manager

Glenn Hoddle considers Mason Mount to be a better player at 22 than Frank Lampard was, but admits a playmaking Chelsea star of the present will struggle to emulate the efforts of an iconic figure from the past.

One goal-getting England international is catching the eye again at Stamford Bridge in 2020-21.

Mount has nailed down a regular spot in the Blues team, with Lampard finding a regular role for him within ambitious plans in west London.

Chelsea have been crying out for someone to step into the boots of their current boss, with his on-field exploits set to live long in the memory of those who witnessed a golden era for Premier League heavyweights.

Mount has the potential to become a serious threat from deep, with a match-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Fulham taking him to three for the season.

He has some way to go before he can claim to be operating at the same level once enjoyed by Lampard – who regularly broke the 20-goal barrier – but his career curve to this point can be considered to have him ahead of his current boss, who did not arrive at Chelsea from West Ham until he was turning 23.

Former Blues player and coach Hoddle admits as much, telling the Evening Standard of Lampard’s claim that Mount is better than he was: “Frank is being very honest and I think he is probably spot on. Technically and his movement, I would agree with Frank.

“What Frank did, is he worked so hard at his game and eventually when he was going into his peak at 25 or 26 that was when he was at his very best, and he was a goal machine. He scored goals like no other midfield player.

“And I think that is where Frank focused in on that, and thought that is what I am going to become. I am going to focus on what I am extremely good at, and that was getting in the penalty area, and timing his runs. That is where he elevated himself and went into two or three more gears.

“I think Mason Mount is a terrific player but maybe when he is 26 or 27 I am not sure he will be anywhere near the same returns as Frank as a goalscorer.

“But he will get involved around the pitch in different aspects of the game much more than Frank. So that is a difficult one to answer. We will not know that until the future but he is doing fantastically well.”

Mount’s effort against Fulham has helped Chelsea to remain within eight points of table-topping Manchester United, with their next outing on Tuesday set to see them take in a trip to fellow title hopefuls Leicester.