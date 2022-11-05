Moukoko sets new goal record after double lifts Borussia Dortmund past VfL Bochum

Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to score 10 goals in the Bundesliga after he propelled Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win against VfL Bochum.

Moukoko grabbed two goals in the first half

He has scored five Bundesliga goals this season

In total, he has 10 Bundesliga goals to his name

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon-born youngster stole the show in the game at Signal Iduna Park, after he opened the scoring with only eight minutes, played past Manuel Riemann.

Giovanni Reyna then doubled Dortmund's lead in the 12th minute after converting from the penalty spot before Moukoko made it 3-0 in the 45th minute, with another wonderful finish off a cross from Giovanni Reyna. He was then withdrawn in the 82nd minute for Anthony Modeste.

His double saw him smash the record of 10 goals achieved in 17 years and 350 days. Previously, Florian Wirtz had reached his 10 goals at 18 years and 145 days while Lukas Podolski - did it at 18 years and 353 days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moukoko has so far in this season scored five Bundesliga goals from 12 matches. He has three assists to his name which ranks him joint eighth for Bundesliga assists this season.

Before his goal against Bochum, he had last scored in the 5-0 win against Stuttgart on October 22 while his first of the campaign came in the 3-1 victory against Freiburg on August 12.

ALL EYES ON: The youngster was in superb form against Bochum as he managed three shots on target, two of them finding the back of the net. Defensively, he made one key tackle while creating nine passes, which accumulated to a 66.7 percent passing accuracy.

THE VERDICT: Moukoko's return to goals will be good news for manager Edin Terzic with Dortmund chasing for trophies on all fronts. Dortmund have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League after finishing second behind Manchester City in Group G.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUKOKO? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when they travel to face Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga fixture at Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday.