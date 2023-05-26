Brave Mouctar Diakhaby makes a stand against his own Valencia fans as he refuses to pose behind anti-racism banner following Vinicius Jr abuse

Mouctar Diakhaby took the brave decision during Valencia’s trip to Mallorca not to include himself in a pre-match anti-racism message.

Madrid star abused by Los Che supporters

La Liga criticised for lack of action

Guinean star among those taking a stand

WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to kick-off in a La Liga fixture at Iberostar Stadium, players from both sides lined up behind a banner that sported the slogan: “Racists get out of football”. France-born Guinea international Diakhaby opted against forming part of that choreographed show of defiance as he refused to get involved and instead took to standing alone a few feet behind his colleagues and opponents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diakhaby took that stance having been subjected to racist abuse himself during a meeting with Cadiz in 2021, with no punishments handed out by the relevant authorities. La Liga’s apparent reluctance to sanction those indulging in discriminatory behaviour has risen to the fore once again this season, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior being targeted on a regular basis by racist taunts from the stands. He has stood up his tormentors and the Spanish top-flight, with calls for decisive action mounting in intensity.

WHAT NEXT? Valencia supporters fell under the microscope during Vinicius’ latest battle against the bigots, as he forced a late delay in the game during Real’s visit to the Mestalla, and Diakhaby is among those to be showing solidarity with the Brazil international.