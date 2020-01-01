Motlhalo nets winner as Djurgardens earn first win of season against Vittsjo

The South Africa international scored the decisive goal to help her side secure a narrow victory at Stockholm Olympic Stadium

Linda Mothalo netted the crucial late goal to ensure Djurgardens’ 2-1 win over Vittsjo in Wednesday's Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

Mothalo made an impactful start for Djurgardens, scoring a brace in a 4-2 win over AIK in a Swedish Women's Cup tie in January, days after arriving from Chinese outfit Beijing Phoneix.

On her Damallsvenskan debut, the South Africa international was given her marching orders in a 3-2 defeat against Uppsala on June 26 before making a return from suspension against Vittsjo.

More teams

Having gone without a win in three matches, Djurgardens looked determined to halt their poor run of form and Olivia Schough gave them the vital early lead15 minutes into the contest.

Ten minutes after the restart, the visitors secured the crucial equaliser as Michelle De Jongh canceled out Schough's opener.

In the 79th minute, the Banyana Banyana midfielder came close to scoring but her effort failed to find the back of the net until she struck the match-winner for Djurgardens four minutes from full-time.

Article continues below

Motlhalo, who was in action for the duration along with Ghana's Portia Boakye, scored her first Damallsvenskan goal of the season, and has now netted three in three outings for Djurgardens.

The victory was the first in four matches for Pierre Fondin's team this season and puts them in the eighth position with four points.

Following the return to winning ways, Motlhalo and Boakye will hope to help their side get another win against leaders Goteborg on July 19.